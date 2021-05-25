Lack of lower-level courses perpetuate competitive community, student struggle

Implementing B and C-level courses in departments that do not have them would allow struggling students to learn and absorb more information from school and achieve better grades, without having to stumble their way through semesters.

Requirements for Staples courses are constantly being updated; however, correct course leveling is something that Staples has been struggling with for years. The majority of math classes offer down to C-level courses; Biology, Chemistry and Physics all offer B-level courses; and many Spanish courses also offer B and C-level classes. However, both the English and social studies departments only offer courses at an A-level or higher.

Staples’ school experience is already not very personalized to each student’s learning style or interests. While I do acknowledge the large pool of electives that Staples has to choose from, certain aspects within the Staples education system can be greatly improved upon. One of the main changes that can be made is the opening of lower-level courses that students have to choose from, especially in the English and social studies departments.

Although there are accommodations or supplementary aid given to students who need it, such as having more time to complete tests or “Academic Support” courses, the reality is that there are so many other factors a student will struggle with inside the class. It is throwing students who are not ready for those classes, whether given accommodations or not, into a sink or swim situation, adding even more stress onto an already stressful environment.

In the Staples’ Program of Studies, it tells us that “the Staples High School administration, school counselors, and faculty advocate for the importance of taking an appropriately challenging program that balances a student’s academic aspirations with their emotional well-being.” Yet, how can students take “appropriately challenging” courses when they are simply not offered?

Could it be that there are not enough students struggling in A-level English or social studies classes to constitute creating a new level? Perhaps, but I doubt it. So, to not even provide the option is not right, as it does not offer sufficient support for those who struggle and need it.

Staples is already a highly competitive school. The community that has been cultivated, although pleasant and supportive, is often particularly stressful to students and takes a toll on all aspects of their health, including their mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Though some may advocate for taking appropriately-leveled courses, or taking something that pertains to their interests, many students succumb to the pressure of overloading on work and extracurriculars, feeling it necessary to be successful, even if that path is not right for them.

Whether it be not taking enough AP or honors classes, not having enough extracurriculars or community service hours, or a lack of future plans for college and further, students are constantly being burdened with an overwhelming amount of work and activities. Implementing B and C-level courses in English and social studies departments is a clear way to lessen this burden on students and help them to perform better in school and have a healthier school-life balance.