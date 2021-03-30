Staples’ attempt to celebrate Women’s History Month falls flat

I had no idea Women’s History Month existed until the beginning of March 2021. Now that I know, I have been happily celebrating the women who have made a difference in my life. However, Staples has not been celebrating as much as I have, or as much as it should. While the school has recognized Women’s History Month to some extent, it has not done enough to commemorate women’s history and achievements.

It is true that Staples has made announcements concerning Women’s History Month where they credited clubs that were celebrating, but the administration itself has not done much besides that. It is necessary for the administration to fully appreciate the power that they have to uplift the women of Staples, or at least recognize the month that celebrates them in a more thoughtful way.

School is the place where students learn to respect and empathize with others, and this was a missed opportunity by the school to further educate people on women’s struggles. In the past, Staples has done a very good job to create a space where all types of voices can be heard, but with this lackluster event, that is not the case.

So, what can the administration do come next March? There are many things that can properly celebrate Women’s History Month, such as offering activities that would educate students and teachers on important women in history, such as Susan B. Anthony, Rosa Parks or Claudette Colvin.

Another way to celebrate Women’s History Month properly would be to take a few days in social studies classes across Staples to create a forum for discussing and learning about women’s history. Overall, the administration needs to take a few more steps to fully show their appreciation for Women’s History Month. Women have fought so hard for their place in society, and continue to fight today; we should commemorate this fight by being educated about it in schools.