4th quarter graded pass/fail or letter grade basis

Students will have the option of choosing a pass/fail or letter grade report of their grades for the fourth quarter (Q4) marking period, the administration announced on April 5.

Students must decide how they want their grades to be reported by May 27. By choosing the letter grade basis, students will receive traditional grades from each class. On the pass/fail scale, students must get above a 59.5% in Q4 for it to be exempted from their grade. Any grade below a 59.5% will count against a student’s average in the P/F grade option.

“Whether they opt for the Pass/Fail option or to maintain traditional letter grading, all students are expected to continue putting forth their best effort, seek assistance as needed, and practice academic integrity,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas, Jr. wrote in his email to students and staff. “ All students are expected to continue putting forth their best effort, seek assistance as needed, and practice academic integrity” — Principal Stafford W. Thomas, Jr.

On a student’s transcript, a passing grade would not be factored into the students’ cumulative grade at all, while any failing grade would count.

“The prior quarter grades and midterm exam grade (if applicable) will be reweighted to arrive at a final, traditional letter grade for the course,” Thomas said. “The final grade for the course alone is what gets reported on the transcript and calculated into the student’s cumulative GPAs.”

The pass/fail option alleviates academic stress, as students will be out of school for the majority of the fourth marking period. Governor Ned Lamont has extended the deadline for distance learning until at least May 20.