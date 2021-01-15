New, fresh bachelor grabs attention of Bachelor Nation

Lucy Arrow ’21

On the 25th season of the Bachelor, the seasons’ lead is Matt James. He is the first Black Bachelor in the show’s history. While he was never previously part of the Bachelor Franchise, he is known as the best friend of Tyler Cameron, a season and show favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of the Bachelorette. After the premiere of the first episode, James gained 101 thousand followers on Instagram.

Emma Dantas ’21 and Rebecca Kanfer ’21
January 15, 2021