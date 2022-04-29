College commitment traditions present positives, negatives

Each+year%2C+seniors+deck+out+in+their+college+gear+on+May+1+to+celebrate+their+commitment.+

Photo contributed by Inklingsnews (Instagram) Remy Teltser ’21

Each year, seniors deck out in their college gear on May 1 to celebrate their commitment.

Related Stories
Therapy has helped teenagers across the country tackle a multitude of issues, questions and emotions. Though some teens initially have reservations about seeking a therapist, many find that therapy is incredibly beneficial in helping them to become the best version of themselves.
Therapy: it’s time we challenge society’s warped perspective on what it means to seek help
The Staples cafeteria removed the custom salad bar as a COVID-19 safety precaution. However, as we return to normal at school, so should our dining options.
Staples student pines for Staples salad bar, hopes for return
Bedford teacher Arthur Ellis (pictured above) turned himself in on April 27 due to sexual assault allegations. Ellis was officially charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury to a minor. Ellis has posted bail and is awaiting trial on May 6.
Bedford teacher turns himself into police after sexual assault accusations
Throughout the school day on April 8, the library had a station for students to pick up their paper desk stand to show to teachers that they’re staying silent, as well as a pride tattoo to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.
Day of silence demonstrates LGBTQ+ community’s strength

 

 