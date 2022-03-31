Music department introduces honors credit

Students+have+flexibility+in+fulfilling+their+requirements+and+can+discuss+different+methods+of+obtaining+honors+credit+with+their+teachers+in+case+they+cannot+fulfill+the+given+criteria.

Infographic by Julia Herlyn ’23

Students have flexibility in fulfilling their requirements and can discuss different methods of obtaining honors credit with their teachers in case they cannot fulfill the given criteria.

Mitski is depicted in a matching red outfit and lipstick for the “Laurel Hell” Album cover.
Mitski returns to music with ‘Laurel Hell’
Decorations from the Boys Hockey senior night celebration. The rink was decked out in balloons, streamers and more to commemorate the seniors on their time playing with the team.
Senior night proves important to honor students
Womens History Month practices warrant differing responses from Staples community.
Community reflects on value of Women’s History Month
The temporary remote learning option for symptomatic or quarantined students will be redacted on Jan. 28 due to zero students in isolation or quarantine at Staples and Coleytown, and merely seven at Bedford.
Live streamed classes discontinued in Staples, middle schools