Positivity prevails amidst stressful year

With challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, adults and teenagers alike may find it helpful to look to techniques that mitigate stress like meditation and talking to a therapist.

The virtual calm room features four rooms: a relaxation room, a creativity room, a physical wellness room and a reading room. The reading room includes links to books about topics such as the importance of sleep and the inner workings of the teenage brain, as well as pleasure books such as “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Flies.”
Guidance department’s “Virtual Calm Room” takes positive step toward improving mental health
According to Positive Psychology, journaling for five minutes a day about what we are grateful for can enhance long-term happiness by over 10%.
Expressing gratitude daily fosters more positive outlook
Acknowledging the importance of your mental health can provide a fresh perspective on life. The daily sunrise can suddenly represent a new opportunity for personal growth throughout the day.
Mental health: less daunting than you think
Specific statistics about undiscussed mental illnesses are not always made well-known to the public, and stigmas about such less-known mental illnesses are rampant among the Staples community.
Truths about mental health jarring, education of issues needed