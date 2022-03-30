Positivity prevails amidst stressful year

Lyah Muktavaram ’22 Broadcast Director and Anastasia Thumser ’22 Web Managing Editor|March 30, 2022
Graphic by Lyah Muktavarm ’22
With challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, adults and teenagers alike may find it helpful to look to techniques that mitigate stress like meditation and talking to a therapist.
Read Next
Broadcast
Neha Arora uplifts community with Eagle Scout Project
Staples students express interest in a more expansive course selection
REC basketball season offers socialization, break from stressful competition
Seniors gift underclassmen with college admissions advice, reflect on process
Stand with Ukraine Protest unifies Westporters, demonstrates solidarity
Senior superlatives spark differing responses
Staples Library celebrates reading with book bracket
St. Patrick’s Day treats promote excitement for holiday
Standardized tests creates unfair environment
Convenience costs: delivery apps hurt local business
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *