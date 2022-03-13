‘College Confidential’ threads harbor student, parent stress

Photo by Samantha Felner ’22

On College Confidential threads, parents of prospective college students discuss when colleges will release decisions and talk about statistics of students.

Typical acceptance congratulations posts include pictures like the one above, where people are posed repping merch from the college they will be attending in the fall.
Seniors reflect on Instagram’s role in college decisions
During the month of December, most students who applied to early decision schools will hear back, causing an immense amount of stress to roam the Staples’ hallways.
College decision season prompts mental health issues for students
68% of colleges list “demonstrated interest” as considered or having higher weight in the admissions process
Colleges need to abolish ‘demonstrated interest’ factor in admissions process
The email from the Common App website is a familiar sight to most high school seniors, marking the submission of their college application(s). Most students can attest that it is both an exciting and stressful experience.
Seniors wait for college acceptances on stressful standby