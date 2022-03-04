Senior girls’ backpack tradition livens second semester

Madeline Michalowski ’22, Assistant Creative Director, Maria Krug ’22, Paper Arts Editor|March 4, 2022

Photo by Madeline Michalowski ’22

The second semester of the 2021-22 school year came with an old tradition of vibrant new backpacks from the senior girls. The types of bags ranged from kids entertainment designs to homemade diy designs.

