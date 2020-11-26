CIAC cancels winter sports, leaves students disappointed

Boys%E2%80%99+basketball+junior+captain+Derek+Sale+%E2%80%9922+practices+at+his+home+basketball+court.+Sale+utilizes+the+court+to+keep+up+the+work+for+the+postponed+season.+Sale+sometimes+hosts+his+fellow+teammates+to+play+some+pick+up.+

Lily Caplan '22

Boys’ basketball junior captain Derek Sale ’22 practices at his home basketball court. Sale utilizes the court to keep up the work for the postponed season. Sale sometimes hosts his fellow teammates to play some pick up.

Lily Caplan ’22 and Hannah Kail ’22
November 26, 2020