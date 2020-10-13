Students embrace hybrid schedule as school year begins

Students+in+Cohort+A+use+Zoom+to+connect+with+their+teachers+and+classmates+in+Cohort+B.+

Anastasia Thumser ‘22

Students in Cohort A use Zoom to connect with their teachers and classmates in Cohort B.

Anastasia Thumser ‘22 and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22
October 13, 2020