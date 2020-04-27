This is a Wreckording

Adam Greenlee ’20

On a brand new episode of ‘This is a Wreckording’, Ethan Frank ’20 and Principal Thomas discuss distance learning through the first few weeks of quarantine, what could happen in the next few weeks, and some talk about last weeks NFL Draft.

Ethan Frank '20
April 27, 2020

This is a Wreckording Episode 5

Apple Podcasts