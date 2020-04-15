Walkers at Compo Beach ignore social distancing rules

Samantha Felne

Some walkers at Compo Beach are not moving over to keep six ft apart, and instead forcing others into the street to keep that distance.

Samantha Felner '22 and Betti Kobak '22
April 15, 2020