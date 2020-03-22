Excitement for approaching spring season rises among Staples community

Brooke Dembin '22 is excited to further her creative energy this year as one of the Assistant Creative Directors on Inklings News.
Dembin first signed...
Brooke Dembin '22 is excited to further her creative energy this year as one of the Assistant Creative Directors on Inklings News.
Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Teddy Dienst '20, Staff Writer
Students utilize break for different activities
March 22, 2020
What To Do When Corona Affects Your Money
March 19, 2020
Coronavirus cancels major sports games; leaves students distressed
March 18, 2020
District moves to Distance Learning model amid coronavirus pandemic
March 17, 2020
SATIRE: 2020 proves an unlucky year for most, except for me
March 17, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 550 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 192 Views
Senior skip day: is it really a “skip” day? • 146 Views
Error: The account for inklingsnews needs to be reconnected.
Due to recent Instagram platform changes this Instagram account needs to be reconnected in order to continue updating. Reconnect on plugin Settings page
Error: No posts found.
Make sure this account has posts available on instagram.com.
Paper Opinions Editor
Lia Gordon ’22 heads into her second year on the Inklings staff with no shortage of enthusiasm. Assuming the role of paper opinions editor, Gordon has always been drawn to other people’s perspectives...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.