Two new restaurants, Hudson Malone, Outpost Pizza hope to survive pandemic

Doug Quinn opens new restaurant Hudson Malone on Oct. 16 on the corner of Main Street and Canal Street. Named after Quinn’s two sons, Hudson Malone has expanded from its previous location in New York and now offers Westporters an authentic New York style restaurant.

While COVID-19 has prompted the closure of many businesses around Westport, two new restaurants hope to make an impression on local citizens during these unusual times. Located near Westport’s famous Coffee An’ on the intersection of Main Street and Canal Street, both Hudson Malone and Outpost Pizza are planning to make their mark on Westport.

Previously known as a classic and elegant old-school restaurant in New York, Hudson Malone has now expanded its business in Westport.

“I wanted to bring that concept of a New York City cosmopolitan-style restaurant, but with New England values to people who will get it and appreciate it,” Doug Quinn, owner of Hudson Malone, said.

Hudson Malone opened on Oct. 16 and has seen great business in the past week. Quinn and the rest of his staff are doing everything they can to remain socially distanced and safe within the restaurant, from providing an outdoor seating area, to wiping down pens used by customers.

“We’re all like infants trying to learn how to crawl, walk and hopefully run,” Quinn said. “You always have these challenges when you open a place, and during these times it makes it a little more challenging, but nothing worth doing is ever easy.”

“ You always have these challenges when you open a place, and during these times it makes it a little more challenging, but nothing worth doing is ever easy.” — Doug Quinn, owner of Hudson Malone

Hudson Malone is not the only new restaurant to open around this location, as Outpost Pizza, a father and son business previously located in Stamford, plans to open this fall as well. Outpost Pizza offers both take-out and eat-in services, providing food ranging from wraps, burgers and pasta, to New York Italian style pizza.

These new restaurants have already drawn the attention of Staples students, as people are hopeful that the area will soon turn into a popular place to eat due to the authentic American food offered.

“As someone that lives incredibly close to that shopping center, I am thrilled that there will be a restaurant within walking distance from my house.” Ella Moskowitz ’21 said. “This location has yet to be filled by a restaurant that lasts for a while, but I’m optimistic that Hudson Malone will be the new exception!”