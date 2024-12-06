How you can survive the rest of first semester, too

Ella Harrington ’25 According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.

Second quarter is upon us and both my teachers and parents have diagnosed me with a serious case of senioritis.

The first semester of any school year is a particularly brutal stretch. For juniors, it’s the onslaught of standardized testing, never-ending coursework and a laundry list of extracurriculars that never seems to shrink. For seniors, it’s balancing all of that with the added stress of college applications, looming deadlines and of course, the siren call of senioritis.

But fear not; there are ways to survive the rest of the semester without losing your mind.

If you’re like me, your phone is both a lifeline and a major distraction. Notifications pop up at the worst times: during class, homework and precious hours of sleep. One simple fix that I’ve been trying (with varying degrees of success) is putting my phone on “Do Not Disturb” for blocks of time throughout the day. It sounds basic, but it works. Setting boundaries with your device isn’t just about limiting distractions, it’s about protecting your time. If you’re not getting work done, you’re not really giving yourself the space to relax either.

On that note, the school year doesn’t just have to be about school work; it’s about maintaining self care. Between grades, college apps or sports, burnout is a real threat. That’s why having a flexible routine is key. Structure helps you stay on track, but you also need room to take care of yourself.

Make time for physical activity, whether it’s hitting the gym or just going for a walk with friends. And be kind to yourself. It’s okay to have off days or feel unmotivated. Recognize when you need a break, whether it’s a nap, a movie, or just some quiet time. Remember that the school year is a marathon, not a sprint. Pace yourself.

“ Make time for physical activity, whether it’s hitting the gym or just going for a walk with friends. And be kind to yourself. — Ella Harrington '25

Additionally, I’m sure we’ve all heard the advice, “Get more sleep,” but honestly, I didn’t realize how important it was until I started sacrificing it for a little more study time. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

Late nights may seem like the best option when you’re trying to cram for a test, but a lack of sleep makes everything worse. Now, I aim to get at least 7 hours a night, even if that means cutting my study time short. And from my results, my test scores have even improved as I’m more productive the next day.

Lastly, especially for seniors, embrace the final push. It’s easy to start thinking of senior year as a countdown to the end of high school, but there’s a lot of joy to be found in these last quarters if you’re willing to embrace it.

Don’t let senioritis steal your enthusiasm for the school events that are unique to your final year. The final stretch is about more than just surviving. Embrace the opportunities to be present in the moment and they’ll give you something to look back on with a smile when the graduation cap finally hits your head.

After reflecting on my own battle with a chronic case of senioritis, I’m ready to prescribe the ultimate cure: a balanced dose of focus, routine and self-care. So, take your medicine, put that phone on DND, make a balanced schedule and embrace the final push.