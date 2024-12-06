Join the discussion.

A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!
Alert translated from French to English sharing neighborhoods unsafe to go to in Haiti. These are updated every day, additional communication is done through community group chats to alert if an area is safe or not. Photo contributed by anonymous Haitian resident
Violence in Haiti causes new flight bans for the holiday season
Making waves! The students of the Westport Swim Club pose before a ‘candy’ meet. Each swimmer gets a piece of candy after each race, regardless of their placement or time.
Westport Swim Club at risk of closing over scheduling conflict
The new spanish film class projects into the students future, as its potential rises.
Staples expands curriculum with Advanced forensics, Spanish Film Studies and accelerated math
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
“The Westport Show,” produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.
Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer’s new series celebrates Westport’s unseen talents
The tree of “tree-mendous” gratitude has been created in the library and is filled with leaves containing things that students value and are thankful for. The leaves were made during connection classes as a way to reflect on gratitude.
Giving thanks: simple ways to show appreciation this holiday season
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library’s mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
These are the best essentials of the season!
The top dishes for the Thanksgiving season
A flu shot reduces illness, prevents spread, and protects your community.
Get your flu shot: A simple step to save lives
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring life to the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, on screen.
‘Wicked’ set to fly in theaters: A Broadway classic brought to the big screen
Cast of “Elf: the Musical” finish out the show on the production’s opening night, Nov. 15.
Players’ fall show of ‘Elf: the Musical’ brings the Christmas spirit to Staples early
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 11/22/24
Inklings’ Wordle 11/22/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too

Ella Harrington ’25, Web News Editor December 6, 2024
Ella Harrington ’25
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.

Second quarter is upon us and both my teachers and parents have diagnosed me with a serious case of senioritis

The first semester of any school year is a particularly brutal stretch. For juniors, it’s the onslaught of standardized testing, never-ending coursework and a laundry list of extracurriculars that never seems to shrink. For seniors, it’s balancing all of that with the added stress of college applications, looming deadlines and of course, the siren call of senioritis. 

But fear not; there are ways to survive the rest of the semester without losing your mind.

If you’re like me, your phone is both a lifeline and a major distraction. Notifications pop up at the worst times: during class, homework and precious hours of sleep. One simple fix that I’ve been trying (with varying degrees of success) is putting my phone on “Do Not Disturb” for blocks of time throughout the day. It sounds basic, but it works. Setting boundaries with your device isn’t just about limiting distractions, it’s about protecting your time. If you’re not getting work done, you’re not really giving yourself the space to relax either.

On that note, the school year doesn’t just have to be about school work; it’s about maintaining self care. Between grades, college apps or sports, burnout is a real threat. That’s why having a flexible routine is key. Structure helps you stay on track, but you also need room to take care of yourself. 

Make time for physical activity, whether it’s hitting the gym or just going for a walk with friends. And be kind to yourself. It’s okay to have off days or feel unmotivated. Recognize when you need a break, whether it’s a nap, a movie, or just some quiet time. Remember that the school year is a marathon, not a sprint. Pace yourself.

Additionally, I’m sure we’ve all heard the advice, “Get more sleep,” but honestly, I didn’t realize how important it was until I started sacrificing it for a little more study time. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work. 

Late nights may seem like the best option when you’re trying to cram for a test, but a lack of sleep makes everything worse. Now, I aim to get at least 7 hours a night, even if that means cutting my study time short. And from my results, my test scores have even improved as I’m more productive the next day.

Lastly, especially for seniors, embrace the final push. It’s easy to start thinking of senior year as a countdown to the end of high school, but there’s a lot of joy to be found in these last quarters if you’re willing to embrace it. 

Don’t let senioritis steal your enthusiasm for the school events  that are unique to your final year. The final stretch is about more than just surviving. Embrace the opportunities to be present in the moment and they’ll give you something to look back on with a smile when the graduation cap finally hits your head.

After reflecting on my own battle with a chronic case of senioritis, I’m ready to prescribe the ultimate cure: a balanced dose of focus, routine and self-care. So, take your medicine, put that phone on DND, make a balanced schedule and embrace the final push. 

About the Contributor
Ella Harrington ’25
Ella Harrington ’25, Web News Editor
While Web News Editor Ella Harrington ’25 was originally convinced by her sister to join Inklings, it was the easygoing environment of the classroom that made her stay. “We have a lot of class discussions,” Harrington said, “but there are no grades or pressure around it.” As well as the untraditional aspects of the class, having multiple advisors has brightened her experience. “It makes it so much easier,” Harrington said. Harrington is a returner to the paper, but basketball is where her true commitment lies.  “I’ve been playing since I was in fifth grade,” Harrington said, “and I love watching it as well.”