TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Westport’s Greens Farms Elementary School was placed in a “shelter in place” following a sweating threat originating from the Veterans Suicide Hotline on Dec. 13.
Westport Responds to swatting incident at Greens Farms Elementary School
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Senior year feels more like a slight transition than a shift- where’s the hype?
What ever happened to senior year bonding?
Spending time in local book shops can rejuvenate your love for reading.
Start reading: you will thank me later
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Given the professional execution in their crimes, the criminals’ casual communications served as a stark contrast to the rigor involved in the actual heist.
Jewelry Store robbery case closed, Westport Police reveal how they caught perpetrators
“The Nutcracker” showcases not only talented dancers but also handmade costumes, including the Snow Queen’s costume shown above.
Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
Staples High School nurses are responsible for a wide range of jobs to keep our school running. These responsibilities can range from addressing mental health concerns to running vaccine campaigns to treating injuries. If you ever need help in any way, their office is located to the right of the main entrance.
Beyond band-aids and ice packs: Staples nurses keep school healthy
Joanie Gottlieb and a wide view of Gigi’s Dollhouse, a gift she spent two months crafting and personalizing for her six-year-old granddaughter’s birthday.
Gigi’s Dollhouse: how family inspired one woman’s imagination, unique hobby
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
Students are stressed during the week leading up to break, however it provides an accomplishing and stress-free December break to be earned.
Students need assignments before break to allow stress-free holiday season
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms

Addison Frankel ’27, Assistant Business Manager January 9, 2025
Addison Frankel ’27
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.

Midterms are around the corner and students are frantically trying to turn in and finish all work,  and no matter what type of student you are or when you start studying, we all feel stressed and anxious. That is why I am here to help you study for midterms in a timely and efficient manner to ensure success for when it’s time to take the exam.

For starters, you most certainly need a dedicated space to study. It doesn’t matter whether you like a quiet room or a room with some family members or friends, but you need a space for all your work to be organized to make sure you are studying all content needed to complete your midterm. The last thing you want when you sit down to take your test is to realize you missed a whole unit because the papers needed to review that unit were stuffed at the bottom of your backpack under your bed because you didn’t lay out all your work in your designated study space. It is crucial that you study all the material so that you feel confident that you know all content covered on the exam.

As someone who for midterms last year stayed up past midnight some nights studying and woke up exhausted, I attest that this was a mistake.  I studied too many subjects all at once and got too little sleep, so I was not able to perform as well as I had hoped on the actual testing days.

 When finals eventually came around, I chose to approach studying differently.  For starters, I avoided studying all subjects every single night.  Instead, I chose to study only for 45 minutes-1 hour for each subject, and only studied the two subjects I had the next day.  I definitely recommend breaking up your studying each night so you can wake up feeling well rested. By doing this you will have the opportunity to study your material in depth. This strategy will definitely set you up for greater success.

Lastly, I recommend getting extra help even if you feel as though you don’t need it. In the end, your teachers know better than you and they are the ones who can help you the most. They will be able to point out mistakes in your work that you may not have noticed and help you along the way to set you up for success. So even if you think you don’t need it, just ask for a little help and I bet you will feel way more confident. 

The most important thing to remember during midterms is to not overstress yourself and to give yourself breaks when needed. Remember to stay positive and most importantly try your best.


Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.

How to make the most of staying home for breaks
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.

How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
Chef Lewandowski talks about his vision for his newest restaurant The Bridge. He is also the Chef at Townhouse in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"The Bridge" brings flavor and flare to community
“The Bridge” brings flavor and flare to community
The fall foliage, the best part of fall!
We need to admit that fall is the best season
Avery Johnson '25, Wingstop enthusiast, samples the new flavor Sweet BBQ Glaze and the cajun corn before giving her opinion and sharing her rating.

Wingstop flavors compete for superiority
Wingstop flavors compete for superiority
Staples currently considers new phone bans such as phone pouches that lock during the day, in replacement of the classroom phone holders.

Students reflect on potential school cell phone ban
Students reflect on potential school cell phone ban
About the Contributor
Addison Frankel ’27
Addison Frankel ’27, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Addison Frankel ’27 knows the meaning of hard work, balancing four sports while pursuing her academic interests. Whether it’s tennis, diving, gymnastics or skiing, she juggles a demanding schedule.  “I’ve done gymnastics since I was six years old. Gymnasts turn to diving later on because it has the same fundamentals as gymnastics,” Frankel said.  It was Frankel’s passion for sports that led her to journalism, as well as her appreciation for non-fiction texts.   “I’m not a fiction or fantasy person,” FrankeI said. “I am more into learning about real people and situations, which I knew journalism would cover.”   