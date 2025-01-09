The Ultimate Guide to Midterms

Addison Frankel ’27 It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.

Midterms are around the corner and students are frantically trying to turn in and finish all work, and no matter what type of student you are or when you start studying, we all feel stressed and anxious. That is why I am here to help you study for midterms in a timely and efficient manner to ensure success for when it’s time to take the exam.

For starters, you most certainly need a dedicated space to study. It doesn’t matter whether you like a quiet room or a room with some family members or friends, but you need a space for all your work to be organized to make sure you are studying all content needed to complete your midterm. The last thing you want when you sit down to take your test is to realize you missed a whole unit because the papers needed to review that unit were stuffed at the bottom of your backpack under your bed because you didn’t lay out all your work in your designated study space. It is crucial that you study all the material so that you feel confident that you know all content covered on the exam.

As someone who for midterms last year stayed up past midnight some nights studying and woke up exhausted, I attest that this was a mistake. I studied too many subjects all at once and got too little sleep, so I was not able to perform as well as I had hoped on the actual testing days.

When finals eventually came around, I chose to approach studying differently. For starters, I avoided studying all subjects every single night. Instead, I chose to study only for 45 minutes-1 hour for each subject, and only studied the two subjects I had the next day. I definitely recommend breaking up your studying each night so you can wake up feeling well rested. By doing this you will have the opportunity to study your material in depth. This strategy will definitely set you up for greater success.

Lastly, I recommend getting extra help even if you feel as though you don’t need it. In the end, your teachers know better than you and they are the ones who can help you the most. They will be able to point out mistakes in your work that you may not have noticed and help you along the way to set you up for success. So even if you think you don’t need it, just ask for a little help and I bet you will feel way more confident.

The most important thing to remember during midterms is to not overstress yourself and to give yourself breaks when needed. Remember to stay positive and most importantly try your best.