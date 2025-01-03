Midterms madness: upperclassmen offer advice to freshmen

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Teenagers should be getting vaccinated as soon as possible in order to help fight Influenza. Photo taken from Houston Methodist
Fighting the Influenza virus this upcoming winter season
Graphic of Santa waving with a big pile of presents behind him to give out.
Where to Visit Santa Claus Near Westport This Year
Spotify brings the gift of Spotify Wrapped to users this Christmas season.
Spotify Wrapped arrives, inciting mixed reviews from Staples’ students
About 10 toys were taken from the toy drive bins around school, intended to be donated to the Lighthouse program.
Santa’s little grinches: gifts taken out of toy drive donation boxes
A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Staples High School nurses are responsible for a wide range of jobs to keep our school running. These responsibilities can range from addressing mental health concerns to running vaccine campaigns to treating injuries. If you ever need help in any way, their office is located to the right of the main entrance.
Beyond band-aids and ice packs: Staples nurses keep school healthy
Joanie Gottlieb and a wide view of Gigi’s Dollhouse, a gift she spent two months crafting and personalizing for her six-year-old granddaughter’s birthday.
Gigi’s Dollhouse: how family inspired one woman’s imagination, unique hobby
Girls Who Code meets biweekly. Activities include coding games, guest speakers, presentations, and bonding activities. Pictured are the two co-presidents (Stella St. Andre ’25 far right, Isabelle Khamish ’25 on her left) and other members of the club.
“I feel less open to speak:” Staples girls in STEM grapple with complicated learning environment
Block Blast, in action, captures screens and students’ attention at Staples High School
Block Blast takes over Staples High School
Traditional winter holiday symbols.
December around the globe: students with connections to foreign countries share unique holiday traditions
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete
Staples students artistic talents are lighting up the auditorium hallway for the next 2 weeks as a part of the Staples Art Show.
Staples artists shine bright: the winter Staples art show has arrived
Although the Roman Empire is gone, Roman history should still receive respect like any other culture. Ancient monuments should not not be put at risk just to create buzz around a movie.
Beyond Togas and Gladiators: Why Latin Students Hate Roman Films
Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.
From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
This sweet treat is a homemade pie, with a recipe passed down in Blake Raho’s ’27 family for generations, now recreated by Phoebe Rosenberg. Its two most special features are the filling of only apples and a nod to history: Raho’s grandmother used Crisco when it first came out.
Sweeten up Staples: Creating Staples families’ favorite holiday treats
As the upperclassmen have reached the end of their midterm path, it is now time to pass their wisdom onto the freshmen as they embark on this new and stressful journey.
Midterms madness: upperclassmen offer advice to freshmen
Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.
Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?
The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.
Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run
The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.
Girls’ basketball hires new coach
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Ava Chun ’25 and Storey Ahl ’25January 3, 2025
Ava Chun ’25
As the upperclassmen have reached the end of their midterm path, it is now time to pass their wisdom onto the freshmen as they embark on this new and stressful journey.
Aside from decorating gingerbread men, the Westport Museum also has other fun activities to do this holiday season, including posing by the photo stand-in.
Frosted fun: Westport museum hosts gingerbread men decorating
Student opinions differ on whether New Year’s resolutions are helpful or not worthwhile.
New Year’s resolutions: motivating or overrated?
Recent actions by both Russia and Ukraine have escalated conflict and driven discussion at Staples.
Escalation of Ukraine war sparks discussion
Ava Chun ’25
Ava Chun ’25, Broadcast Director
Broadcast Director Ava Chun ’25 has always had a passion for dance. She started dancing when she was three years old and it has continued to be a huge part of her life ever since then.  “I love it because it allows me to express myself in so many different ways,” Chun said. When Chun started Inklings, she began to embrace writing as another form of self expression. Ever since her sophomore year, she has been a proud contributor. “Journalism gives me a community to be a part of,” she said. “It’s really fun to make new connections with people.”
Storey Ahl ’25
Storey Ahl ’25, Paper Editor
Paper editor Storey Ahl ’25 has always been inspired by her older sisters and their interests in school.  So, after being introduced to the journalism classes offered at Staples by her two older sisters, she found her love for journalism and the various topics it allowed her to explore. “It was a creative outlet for me,” Ahl said.  When Ahl is not working on the graphic design for an upcoming issue, Ahl enjoys playing field hockey, baking sweet treats or hanging out with friends. “I’ve been playing field hockey since I was in fourth grade, Ahl said. “I really love it.”   