Where to Visit Santa Claus Near Westport This Year

Brooke Kirkham ’27 Graphic of Santa waving with a big pile of presents behind him to give out.

Santa Claus is coming to town—and he’s making plenty of stops near Westport this holiday season. From traditional mall meet-and-greets to quirky underwater appearances, there’s no shortage of opportunities to snap a photo and share your wish list with the man in red.

Families in the Nutmeg State have a variety of options to choose from. Whether you’re planning a quick visit after school or looking for a full day of festive fun, here are some of the best spots nearby to meet Old Saint Nick.

Trumbull Mall

5065 Main St., Trumbull

Visitors can meet Santa at the Trumbull Mall through Dec. 24. Photo opportunities are available daily, with times varying from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., depending on the day. For those seeking a classic Santa experience, this is the perfect place to enjoy the holiday spirit in a family-friendly setting.

Maritime Aquarium

10 N. Water St., Norwalk

For a unique experience, Santa will make a splash at the Maritime Aquarium by diving into the shark tank most Saturdays and Sundays in December. Appearances are scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., adding a sense of adventure to your holiday plans.

SoNo Collection

100 N. Water St., Norwalk

Guests at the SoNo Collection can visit Santa from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24. Photo sessions with Santa will take place from noon to 6 p.m. daily. The modern shopping center’s festive décor and cozy atmosphere make it a great place to enjoy some holiday cheer while checking off your shopping list.

Stew Leonard’s – Norwalk

100 Westport Ave., Norwalk

Stew Leonard’s Norwalk location will host Santa for photo opportunities from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. Santa will be available Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the store’s website, “Santa will be at Stew Leonard’s Norwalk location to take photos with guests.”