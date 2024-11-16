Building more than toys: Melissa Bernstein inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame

Contributed by Melissa Bernstein Bernstein (left) receives her Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame award.

The co-founder of the beloved children’s toy company Melissa & Doug has been inducted into the 2024 Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. The long-time Westport resident, Melissa Bernstein, was recognized for her contributions to childhood creativity, mental health advocacy and female entrepreneurship. Through her company, which has sold 60 million toys annually for the past five years, Bernstein has left a lasting mark on childhood development and the toy industry

For Bernstein, the decision to start a toy company wasn’t just about business; it was about finding the answer to a question she’d been searching for.

“We set out to investigate where all those beautiful, classic toys had gone,” Bernstein said, “and we realized that they really didn’t exist […] and that became our 30 year problem to solve.”

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, which celebrates women making outstanding contributions to the state and beyond, inducted Bernstein this year.

“It’s a group of women who made a real impact on the state,” Bernstein said. “I found out by complete accident and it was very meaningful to me because I don’t ever do anything with the intent of being recognized for it.”

To her, it was the cherry on top of a life-time of meaningful work and a moment she would never forget.

Beyond her work with Melissa & Doug, Bernstein has taken her commitment to well being and mental health even further with her newest business, Lifelines. Founded in 2021, Lifelines aims to help individuals manage stress and promote mental wellness through innovative products.

“My mission now is to show people that they have the innate capacity within them to calm themselves anytime they want, through their senses,” she said.

Lifelines has already developed 75 products with 22 patents pending, designed to provide users with sensory tools to calm down and find joy.

Bernstein’s inspiration for this new project was sparked in her own experiences with mental health. Having published a book on the subject and openly discussed her struggles, she found that connecting her story to her mission helped to inspire others.

“All I’ve ever wanted was to leave something behind […] that has a chance to continue to blossom,” Bernstein said.

For Westport and the broader community, Bernstein stands as proof of the power of resilience and strength. Her impact spans far beyond toys, influencing those who seek creativity and a sense of purpose and connection.