Connecticut gas prices lower penny by penny, falling below national average

Catie Campagnino’26 Gas prices in the state of Connecticut have been going down penny by penny to drop the average gas price in Connecticut below the national average.

Gas prices in Connecticut dropped two cents the week of Oct. 28 to make the average gas price in Connecticut lower than the national average.

According to AAA gas prices the average price for regular gas in Connecticut as of Nov. 10 is $3.049 per gallon which is lower than the national average of $3.085 per gallon.

“I love it, but I think that it’s probably election induced,” Intro to Economics teacher Nell-Ayn Lynch said. “If you see gas prices decreasing, I feel like it helps people feel like oh [our country] is not so bad.”

Gas prices in the U.S. have been on the rise in the last couple of years, but the price of gas has lowered in the past couple of weeks, making the price of gas 40 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.

“ The price of gas, when that comes up, it also tends to make other consumer goods come up. Because all that stuff is being shipped all over the place, the cost of shipping goes, making the price of costless items go up too. — AP Economics teacher Jonathan Feagin

“We have increased our oil production in this country with fracking which has helped slowly increase prices,” AP Economics teacher Jonathan Feagin said.

Even though the Connecticut gas average is below the national average, according to AAA Gas Prices, the gas price in Fairfield County is $3.119 which is higher than the national gas of $3.085. According to CT Insider, Fairfield County has the highest gas prices in the state of Connecticut at $3.119 per gallon and Tolland County has the lowest gas prices at $3 per gallon.

Although gas prices are only one of the many items Americans have to worry about buying. Seeing gas prices go down actually helps the cost of other household goods go down as well.

“The price of gas, when that comes up, it also tends to make other consumer goods come up,” Feagin said. “Because all that stuff is being shipped all over the place, the cost of shipping goes, making the price of costless items go up too.”