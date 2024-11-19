We need to admit that fall is the best season

Zoe Alpert ’25 The fall foliage, the best part of fall!

With crisp air and vibrant orange and red trees, fall is the warm embrace we’re welcomed with after the intensity of summer’s heat. The weather starts to slowly drop, rainy days are cool and cozy, pumpkin spice everything and binging horror movies–it doesn’t get better than the heaven of fall. City days, haunted houses, cookie baking and–best of all–albums that just hit the best during these months. There is no doubt in my mind that fall is the best season, and I’ll tell you why.

Firstly, it’s never too cold or too hot. It’s just right. From September to November the weather is usually between 40-76 degrees. This temperature is a total sweetspot and a perfect balance. You get to update your wardrobe with cute sweaters, jeans, hoodies and fleeces, not quite needing the winter puffer jackets. There’s no overwhelming heat, you can run errands and go for walks downtown without breaking a sweat or feeling uncomfortably hot.

“ Crisp air and the sun peaking through the clouds, time spent soaking up the last few months before the unbearable winter, are true perfection. — Zoe Alpert '25

To add on to it, school isn’t too hard yet, and there are several fun occasions to look forward to. The football games, homecoming dance, pink out sports and so much more. There are endless things to look forward to!

And number two, anything and everything pumpkin. The delicious treat is made into several variations from lattes, to bread, muffins and doughnuts. From September to November you enjoy as much as you can, then wait 12 months for the flavors to return. It’s the perfect edition to make the season that much more special.

As November fades and that crisp air quickly turns to an unbearable chill, it’s important to savor every last bit of the fantastic parts of fall because unfortunately, it doesn’t last forever. Light a candle, curl up with a blanket, and make the most of this fleeting, perfect season while you can. Winter may be coming, but for now, let’s enjoy the magic of fall.