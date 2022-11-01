Opening of Gofer Ice Cream inspires reflection on Westport consumerism

Gofer+Ice+Cream+opened+on+Sept.+10+and+sparked+our+reflection+on+the+amount+of+ice+cream+stores+in+Westport%2C+along+with+many+other+duplicates+like+nail+salons+and+athletic+clothing+stores.

Photo by Audrey Kercher ’23

Gofer Ice Cream opened on Sept. 10 and sparked our reflection on the amount of ice cream stores in Westport, along with many other duplicates like nail salons and athletic clothing stores.