Spirit Week sparks joy in seniors

Web Opinions Editor Alice Frascella '25 regrets not joining Inklings earlier. She took a gap year between Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism, but is ultimately happy she joined Inklings

“I was interested in journalism and news and everything and I thought [Advanced Journalism] was the best English class for me,” Frascella said.

Frascella spends most of her time outside of school and Inklings rowing for the Saugatuck Rowing Club and enjoys the community that rowing provides.

“My favorite part is the teamwork and the togetherness ,” Frascella said, “and the ability to have wins and losses as a team.”