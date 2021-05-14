Wreckers embark on next chapter of athletic experience

Abby Ragland ’21, Alex Deutsch ’21 and Julia DiConza ’21 are set to continue their athletics in college.

The alarm obnoxiously rings at 6:00 a.m. You jump out of bed, put on athletic clothes, grab a protein bar and rush out of your dorm to make it to the lift on time. You get back to your dorm, with your legs feeling like jello, and sit down to finish up homework for a few hours. The clock strikes noon and you already had a packed day compared to most college students.

Many Wreckers will be continuing the next four years with a similar schedule, as they will be student athletes in college. Students will be attending both Division I and Division III schools to play various sports, ranging from baseball to field hockey.

Next year, Abby Ragland ’21 will be playing field hockey at Connecticut College, which is part of the NESCAC. Alex Deutsch ’21 will also be playing in the NESCAC. Deutsch will be playing baseball at Wesleyan College. Both Ragland and Deutsch are playing at the Division III level.

Ragland is excited to be playing in the NESCAC while she attends Connecticut College.

“I am very excited for the next four years at Connecticut College,” Ragland said. “I can’t wait to play with all of my teammates as well as compete in our competitive league.”

Julia DiConza ’21 will be playing Division I girls’ lacrosse at Lehigh University next year. DiConza will be competing in the Patriot League.

“I am looking forward to competing with my teammates and competing with them against other teams in the Patriot League,” DiConza said.

These student athletes had many similar reasons as to why they wanted to play a collegiate sport. They are all very excited to embark on the next chapter of their life.

“I wanted to commit because I wanted to continue playing lacrosse,” DiConza said. “Lacrosse has been such an important part of my life since I was young, so I wanted to continue with it. I also want to make new, long lasting friendships.”

“ Lacrosse has been such an important part of my life since I was young, so I wanted to continue with it. I also want to make new, long lasting friendships.” — Julia DiConza ’21

Deutsch also wanted to commit for similar reasons to DiConza.

“What made me want to commit was really just the ability to continue playing the sport I’ve grown up with for another four years,” Deutsch said.

These three athletes are very excited to embark on the next chapter of their life while continuing to remember and take experiences from their Staples experience.

“I’m going to bring the work ethic I’ve learned from playing at such a competitive program like Staples,” Deutsch said, “as well as the study habits I’ve gained from school here. I’m really looking forward to continuing to play baseball at the next level.”