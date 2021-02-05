Winter themed cake pops sweeten the season

Lucy Zuckerman ’22

Chocolate and vanilla festive cake pops to enjoy this winter season. Watch this video to learn how you can make them at home!

Margot Stack ’22 and Lucy Zuckerman ’22
February 5, 2021