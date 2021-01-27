Youth Ministry leader Deb Toner inspires community

Youth+Ministry+leader+at+Saint+Luke%E2%80%99s+Church%2C+Deb+Toner%2C+volunteers+at+a+Halloween+event+at+the+Caroline+House+in+Bridgeport.+She+spends+a+lot+of+time+volunteering+there+and+has+been+able+to+bond+with+dozens+of+children+over+her+years.+This+is+just+one+way+that+she+enjoys+giving+back+to+the+community.+

Photo contributed by Deb Toner

Youth Ministry leader at Saint Luke’s Church, Deb Toner, volunteers at a Halloween event at the Caroline House in Bridgeport. She spends a lot of time volunteering there and has been able to bond with dozens of children over her years. This is just one way that she enjoys giving back to the community.

Chloe Murray ’22
January 27, 2021