Marlo Von der Ahe ’20 enters her second year on Inklings as a web opinions editor. Early in her high school career, Von der Ahe had interest in joining...
Teddy Dienst '20, Staff Writer
Students utilize break for different activities
March 22, 2020
What To Do When Corona Affects Your Money
March 19, 2020
Coronavirus cancels major sports games; leaves students distressed
March 18, 2020
District moves to Distance Learning model amid coronavirus pandemic
March 17, 2020
SATIRE: 2020 proves an unlucky year for most, except for me
March 17, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 550 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 192 Views
Senior skip day: is it really a “skip” day? • 146 Views
Web Managing Editor
When Eddie Kiev ’20 first joined Inklings during his sophomore year of high school, he was particularly interested in writing news stories and learning about journalism. Now working as Web Managing...
