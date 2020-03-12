Coronavirus prompts possible Olympics cancellation

The Coronavirus pandemic has infected tens of thousands of people worldwide. A rising death toll and more quarantines around the world have cause speculation over a possible cancellation of the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Chloe Murray '22 and Ella Alpert '22
March 12, 2020