Long Lots Elementary sets plans in motion for the redesign of the school. In doing so, they allot space for Stepping Stones Preschool to get integrated into the new design.
Stepping Stones Preschool set to merge with Long Lots Elementary
The Westport Farmers’ Market has been holding the seed exchange every year since 2010.
Westport Farmers’ Market Annual Seed Exchange on March 7
Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.
Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Norovirus has impacted thousands of U.S. citizens, primarily children resulting in severe symptoms and hospitalization.
Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in "Senior Skip Day'
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob's bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann '24, Grace Power '24, Will Stout '26 and Charlie Scott '24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples' talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools

Ruby Kantor ’24, Paper Managing EditorMarch 12, 2024
Parents%2C+students+and+members+of+the+Westport+community+gather+in+protest+against+racism+in+the+schools.+
Ruby Kantor ’24
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.

As the morning sun rose and students made their way to school on Feb. 27, protesters lined North Avenue with signs, posters and a powerful feeling of autonomy. 

Following the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 15 where Carol Felder and Richard Anderson, Westport parents, shed light on the stark realities of racism that their children had faced in schools, there has been heightened awareness surrounding these unjust acts. Other parents and students have since followed suit, coming out with stories of discriminatory acts that they, too, have faced in the Westport Public School system. 

“I think it is our responsibility as a community to create safe spaces for our young people,” Westport parent Yolanda Coffield said. “No place should be safer than our schools.”

Advocates for Black Student Rights, an activist organization, immediately took action on this issue, sending around a flier for the protest and inviting the Westport community to join their cause. The flier was posted to social media and emphasized that it would be peaceful, and that the Westport Police would be there to ensure safety for all attendees. 

This protest not only is in response to the Board of Education meeting, but also to the injustices endured by students from A Better Chance, a non-profit organization that places students of color in high-achieving schools across the United States. Some of these students at Staples have recalled instances of being called the “n-word” and other offensive racial slurs on school grounds. 

“Racism is not acceptable, it’s as simple as that,” Westport parent Rama Iyer said. “As much as we have immense faith in the school system that they are addressing these issues, from time to time if we don’t speak up, we risk normalizing what’s happening.”

Standing up for your peers when they are being mistreated, taking part in protests and movements and checking in on those around you and reporting incidents when you see them are all simple, yet effective ways to combat discrimination. 

— Ruby Kantor ’24

 As the community grapples with the magnitude of these injustices, a fundamental question arises – what can we, as members of this community, do to combat such systemic inequities?

“I think students can be upstanders, not bystanders,” Coffield said. “We all see people behaving inappropriately, we know when people aren’t being treated well for a host of reasons in our community, so we should stand up for one another.”

Standing up for your peers when they are being mistreated, taking part in protests and movements and checking in on those around you and reporting incidents when you see them are all simple, yet effective ways to combat discrimination. 

“We can’t become complicit,” Iyer said. “When something like this happens, we have to band together.”

The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Jill Dillon and her team members stand outside in their logowear in order to spread the word about their campaign and educate voters about what makes their policy agenda unique.
Jill Dillon defies odds, secures seat on Westport Board of Education
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
More and more teenagers are turning to social media apps, such as Instagram, for information on world news and current events. However, 2-in-3 teenagers who get their news directly from news organizations say that doing so has helped them better understand current events.
“I saw it on Instagram:” un-tinting my window to the world
About the Contributor
Ruby Kantor ’24, Paper Managing Editor
Inklings Paper Managing Editor, Ruby Kantor ’24, claims she decided to join the paper for many different reasons.    “I really liked the different style[s] of writing that journalism [offered],” Kantor said when prompted with why.   “It's a great way to build new community and meet new people,” Kantor said.   However, journalism is not the only thing she’s had to tackle recently.  Over the summer, she took on the challenge and, at times, “dreaded experience” of being a children’s camp counselor.  “It was exhausting,” Kantor said with a smile, “but the kids were very cute, and it was worth it.”
