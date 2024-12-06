Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery

Addison Frankel ’27 A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green

Westport police have made a significant development in their ongoing investigation into the smash-and-grab robbery that occurred at the Lux, Bond & Green jewelry store in May.

Authorities announced the arrest of a second suspect, Joshua DeJesus, a 25-year-old Bridgeport resident. DeJesus was apprehended by Bridgeport police on Wednesday before being transferred to Westport authorities, who officially charged him with multiple serious offenses, including first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief.

During the robbery, DeJesus and his accomplice, Javon Thorbourne, also from Bridgeport, reportedly used sledgehammers to break open display cases and grab expensive jewelry. No one was hurt, as the store’s employees managed to escape to the back for safety when the chaos began.

After the robbery, the two suspects jumped into a black BMW and drove off quickly along Post Road East toward Fairfield. Thorbourne was arrested in late May, shortly after the incident.

“ The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could happen as we continue to gather information. — Westport Police Officer Lieutenant Eric Woods

“The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could happen as we continue to gather information,” Westport Police Officer Lieutenant Eric Woods said.

The police are committed to ensuring justice in this case, and are actively following all leads to gather the necessary evidence. They have assured the community that no effort will be spared in bringing those responsible to justice, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

DeJesus is currently being held on a $250,000 bail and is set to appear in Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on Nov. 7. Meanwhile, Thorbourne remains in custody with a bail set at $500,000, and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 16. The community is watching closely as these legal proceedings unfold, hoping for accountability in response to this serious crime.