Winter Athletes Gear Up For A Thrilling Season

While Web News Editor Ella Harrington ’25 was originally convinced by her sister to join Inklings, it was the easygoing environment of the classroom that made her stay.

“We have a lot of class discussions,” Harrington said, “but there are no grades or pressure around it.”

As well as the untraditional aspects of the class, having multiple advisors has brightened her experience.

“It makes it so much easier,” Harrington said.

Harrington is a returner to the paper, but basketball is where her true commitment lies.

“I’ve been playing since I was in fifth grade,” Harrington said, “and I love watching it as well.”