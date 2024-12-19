Categories:
Frosted fun: Westport museum hosts gingerbread men decorating
Camilla Garfield ’27 and Sophia Jaramillo ’27 • December 19, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Camilla Garfield ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Camilla Garfield ’27 has always loved to write. Looking for a way to further this passion, trying out Introduction to Journalism was a no-brainer. “I ended up really liking it, so I wanted to join Inklings,” Garfield said. “I want to do this for my four years here.” In addition to writing, Garfield enjoys running and is a part of the Staples basketball team in the winter. She also plans on continuing her Staples basketball career through senior year. “I’ve played basketball my whole life,” Garfield said. “I also like to go on runs, especially with my dog.”
Sophia Jaramillo ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Sophia Jaramillo ’27 has always had a built-in best friend: her twin sister, Andrea. “We have different friends and different styles,” Jaramillo said, “but we’re still close.” Outside of her sister, Jaramillo has also cultivated many friendships through her lacrosse and track teams. “I like how they’re team sports, especially lacrosse,” she said, “because you can make such close connections with your friends.” Now, as a member of Inklings, Jaramillo is excited to join a similar community. “I hope to find my voice in a way by writing things I’m passionate about and make good friends,” she said.