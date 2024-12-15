Students rethink value of Daylight Savings

Paper Editor Sage Cohen ’25 uses journalism as an avenue to express her thoughts and opinions relating to the world around her.

“I love using my voice and with it I’m able to speak my truth[…]say what I want to say in a safe environment,” Cohen said.

Cohen also appreciates the platform she has as an Inklings

writer, acknowledging her ability to affect change by reaching a large audience of both students and faculty.

“If I'm frustrated with something or I have a problem with something,” she said, “I can express my feelings in a way that school officials, students and teachers can hear.”