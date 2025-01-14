A senior’s guide to the internship program

Join the discussion.

PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport public schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Senior year feels more like a slight transition than a shift- where’s the hype?
What ever happened to senior year bonding?
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
Students applying regular decision to college are put under a lot of pressure.
Classmates share stress of college applications
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Given the professional execution in their crimes, the criminals’ casual communications served as a stark contrast to the rigor involved in the actual heist.
Jewelry Store robbery case closed, Westport Police reveal how they caught perpetrators
“The Nutcracker” showcases not only talented dancers but also handmade costumes, including the Snow Queen’s costume shown above.
Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
Students are stressed during the week leading up to break, however it provides an accomplishing and stress-free December break to be earned.
Students need assignments before break to allow stress-free holiday season
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
A senior’s guide to the internship program

Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor January 14, 2025
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.

Being a senior comes with plenty of perks—senior skip days, prom, senior assassin—but one of the best is finishing school early and being able to work in an environment of your choice. Whether you’re working at a consulting firm, Velocity Sports or Village Bagels, senior internships are a unique way to explore potential career paths or just have fun. 

“It’s really pretty open in terms of approval,” Co-Staples Internship Coordinator Lauren Goldshore said. “They have to be able to assign a supervisor to our intern, so they have somebody they’re accountable to, that they’re learning from. However, students can also go out of state. We have students that leave the country,  but the AP has to approve it.” 

When it comes to  matching students with internships, participants are required to answer two key questions for each option they select: Why are you interested in this internship? Do you have any special skills that you feel would make you successful in this internship? 

“Once you guys complete those questions, a lot of sites will use those questions to make their decision,” Goldshore said. “But now there’s a lot more interviews that are happening, and we’re encouraging that.”

While the program has been a long-standing success, they still face some challenges. Most sites are excited about participating and giving back to Staples and the broader community. However, obstacles occasionally come up for both students and program coordinators.

“Something that we run into every year, and we’re constantly reminding the students, is to be an active participant in this process,” Goldshore said. “[Co-Senior Internship Coordinator] Mrs. Larit and I are not working for you, we’re partnering with you, to help you find an internship and have some success.”

Another common issue is the trend of students fixating on one internship and refusing to consider other options. When choosing the five internships, it’s important to have an open mind, and remember it doesn’t have to be something you will do in college. 

“It’s a three week program,” Goldshore said. “Pick something that you are really interested in, and think outside of the box. Spend time in an environment for three weeks that you’re not going to be learning about for the next four to six.”

Each year, some students feel disappointed when their tasks don’t match the provided job descriptions. To address this, the coordinators revisit sites annually, encouraging them to and refine their descriptions for clarity and robustness. At the same time, students must be flexible. In the professional world, job descriptions are just a starting point into the job and people often find themselves doing much more. 

“When you apply for a job, you’re not doing only what’s listed on the description,” Goldshore said. “Remember that in the real world, you’re going to be doing a lot of things that you aren’t best at. And the purpose of the program is to give you a real world experience.”

In addition to helping students improve their communication skills, the internship programs provides seniors with an experience of what it’s like to work in different industries and teaches them to be accountable to people other than their teachers, parents and coaches. 

“Every week seniors have to do a weekly reflection,” Goldshore said. “One of the questions we ask is: Can you tell us any skills that you feel like you’ve learned while you’re on your internship that you can now bring in, whether it’s your college experience or part time job? Kids come out really surprised about what they took away from their internship.”

 In the future, the coordinators would like to focus on helping teach students business etiquette and creating Linkedin profiles.

 “When I first started work out of college, I did campus recruiting and I loved being in that environment,” Goldshore said. “For me, coming back to high school has been as close as I can get to that feeling of working with the students on a campus level.”

About the Contributor
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor
Whether she’s writing her next article or swimming laps, Web Sports Editor Ayaan Olasewere ’25 always makes a splash. Olasewere started swimming as a child, and it since has grown to be an essential part of her identity. “It teaches you a lot of life lessons,” Olasewere said.  Besides starting swimming in her childhood, Olasewere became interested in reading, which inspired her to start writing for fun. After taking Intro to Journalism at Staples her freshman year, the spark for writing came back.  “It’s really cool to follow leads and important information,” Olasewere said. “You have the power to communicate that to the public.” 