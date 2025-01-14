Join the discussion.

PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport public schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Senior year feels more like a slight transition than a shift- where’s the hype?
What ever happened to senior year bonding?
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
Students applying regular decision to college are put under a lot of pressure.
Classmates share stress of college applications
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Given the professional execution in their crimes, the criminals’ casual communications served as a stark contrast to the rigor involved in the actual heist.
Jewelry Store robbery case closed, Westport Police reveal how they caught perpetrators
“The Nutcracker” showcases not only talented dancers but also handmade costumes, including the Snow Queen’s costume shown above.
Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
Students are stressed during the week leading up to break, however it provides an accomplishing and stress-free December break to be earned.
Students need assignments before break to allow stress-free holiday season
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Westport public schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak

Bailey Lillvis ’27, Staff Writer January 14, 2025
Screenshot taken from The Globe
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.

A data breach involving PowerSchool, a widely used student information system database, was reported on Dec. 28. However, students and teachers in the Westport public school system received an email on Jan. 9 assuring that they have not been affected. 

“While this incident affected certain PowerSchool Student Information System customers,” PowerSchool said, “our thorough forensic investigation has confirmed that your organization’s data was not impacted.”

This breach resulted from the use of a compromised employee credential, and enabled hackers to access sensitive data — social security numbers, phone numbers and medical information. While PowerSchool claims that all data has been deleted, they declined providing evidence to support that.

“The incident is contained,” a PowerSchool spokesperson said. “We do not anticipate the data being shared or made public.”

Westport was fortunate to avoid this cybersecurity incident, but it serves as a reminder that there are constant threats to student and staff data; it is important to stay prepared to address any future threats.

“It truly is a never-ending race to maintain cybersecurity,” Director of Technology Natalie Carrignan said. “If PowerSchool informs us of any additional issues that affect our district, we will notify families using School Messenger.”

There is an increasing amount of reliance on digital learning tools and education. With that comes students’ vulnerability to potential scams or cyber attacks, leaving students unprepared on how to approach that.

“I’ll admit I don’t feel very educated when it comes to identifying sketchy links,” Hayley Epstein ’27 said. “It’s not easy to tell what’s real and what’s not.”

Staples’ librarians have planned a presentation for students on how to digitally protect themselves and their information, through smart cyber security practices. This will take place during all lunch waves on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

“I’ll be sharing helpful general cybersecurity tips for students to start practicing now, as they prepare for college and the workforce,” Carrignan said.

TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Westport’s Greens Farms Elementary School was placed in a “shelter in place” following a sweating threat originating from the Veterans Suicide Hotline on Dec. 13.
Westport Responds to swatting incident at Greens Farms Elementary School
Teenagers should be getting vaccinated as soon as possible in order to help fight Influenza. Photo taken from Houston Methodist
Fighting the Influenza virus this upcoming winter season
Staff Writer Bailey Lillvis 27 joined Inklings to blend her love for English with journalism. “I really enjoy writing, so I thought journalism would align with that interest and passion,” Lillvis said. Lillvis’ creativity shines through in both her writing and her singing with Orphenians. “Singing and writing both offer me a chance to express myself in unique ways,” Lillvis said.  She aims to make the most of her time with Inklings this year. “My goal is to find a place in the community,” Lillvis said. “Inklings is such a family and I can’t wait to be part of it.”