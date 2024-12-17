Silver overlooked: the struggle for stylish, affordable jewelry

Sage Cohen ’25 The long debate of Silver vs. Gold has often led to a victory for gold. This has caused many stores to stop selling silver jewelry.

As the holiday season approaches, I am actively making my Chanukah list. Recently I have felt a need for new jewelry as I have either lost mine or it has rusted. As I go onto popular sites like Every Jewels or Gorjana, I feel disappointed when scrolling and finding no items in silver. Why are there no reasonably priced stores that sell a variety of silver jewelry?

When I go onto the popular site Gorjana there are 173 necklaces displayed. Out of those necklaces, 89 are 18k gold plated, 75 are 14k solid gold, 11 are 14k solid white gold, four are 18k solid gold and only 23 are silver plated.

Out of the 173 necklace sold, only 23 of them are silver. It is honestly just upsetting. I am so disappointed in modern stores. They have failed the silver wearing jewelry community.

I remember around my bat mitzvah when I was 12, I really honed in on wearing silver jewelry. All my family members were asking me what jewelry I wanted as a gift and I always had nothing to tell them. There is of course the classic silver jewelry from Cartier, David Yurman, etc.. but none of that is realistic for a 7th grader as each item is $500+.

According to John Thomas Jewelers, a custom-designed jewelry franchise, they have seen that silver jewelry has gotten extremely popular in 2024 and says it adds a chic and elegant look to any outfit.

So, if consumers are yearning to wear silver jewelry, why aren’t suppliers supplying more affordable options?

I think the problem is that the stores I shop in like Every Jewels or Gorjana are directing their sales to my exact demographic: a teenager. And although I hate to say it, most teenage girls do gravitate towards gold. The older generation often wears more silver as it is more classy leading to these affordable priced jewelry stores not selling as many silver options.

That said, I would like to see a more diverse selection for jewelry in these stores.