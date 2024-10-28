Join the discussion.

Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
Powerschool allows parental control for attendance through their “Attendance Monitor.”
Staples adopts PowerSchool for attendance in attempts to replace phone call system
ParentSquare messages will appear on the text messaging app, but they will be monitored. Direct messages never display real phone numbers in the text app. Screenshot by Audrey Curtis ’25
New contacting policy shifts communication to ParentSquare app
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
At Lachat Town Farm, the METEOR halloween experience is about a mysterious meteor that had haunting effects on the farm.
Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
Ava Chun ’25, Broadcast DirectorOctober 28, 2024
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Ava Chun ’25
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.

Gray hairs. Something typically seen in older people, skunks and in this case, me. Yes, you read that correctly. I am a 17-year-old girl who is already growing gray hairs. Though I suppose I have always had gray hairs, I never truly noticed them until freshman year of high school. 

As a new face to the halls of Staples High School, I should’ve been excited, hopeful and curious but instead I was scared, insecure and stressed. I thought everyone who saw me only saw my gray hairs. 

Every period I would listen to my teacher yap parabolas while I plucked my gray hairs until I heard the bell. And even though my sister had always told me that once “you pluck one gray hair, 10 more grows in its place,” I never listened. Although that isn’t exactly scientifically accurate, I believe the expression is linked to the fact  that once you start looking for gray hairs, you start fixating on every gray hair  found. 

Unfortunately, she was right. Every time I looked in the mirror, all I could see was my gray hairs. Every time I met someone new, I shook in fear that they would make fun of my hairs. It started to take over my life. 

I then dyed my hair in my sophomore year in order to get rid of these ugly hairs but they only came back stronger than before. 

I then tried something that changed how I view myself. I put up a photo of me as a child and told myself that everytime I criticize my gray hairs or anything else about me, I’m really belittling that little child in the photo. 

Ever since then I was able to see everyone that always told me that they loved my gray hairs, and I finally believed them. From family to strangers, I’ve always been complemented, yet I couldn’t see the beauty until this summer. I was now able to feel confident about something I once thought was a fault.

All that time I spent complaining about how I looked, I could’ve been content with myself and living with less pain than I needed to.

It just goes to show how we have to stop being so hard on ourselves and realize that nobody is fixating on your characteristics but yourself. The judgment we put on ourselves is too difficult for anyone to handle. 

Being able to embrace my gray hairs allowed me to feel good about myself, and it improved my mental health. It allowed me to feel like I had a gold metal around my neck instead of these silver oddities growing off my hair. Finding this beauty in myself turned out to be more important than anything.


Ava Chun ’25
Ava Chun ’25, Broadcast Director
Broadcast Director Ava Chun ’25 has always had a passion for dance. She started dancing when she was three years old and it has continued to be a huge part of her life ever since then.  “I love it because it allows me to express myself in so many different ways,” Chun said. When Chun started Inklings, she began to embrace writing as another form of self expression. Ever since her sophomore year, she has been a proud contributor. “Journalism gives me a community to be a part of,” she said. “It’s really fun to make new connections with people.”