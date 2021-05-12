Honoring my Aussie roots by making a pavlova

Photo by Jake Fitzpatrick '22

When I was a toddler, my dad told me about the dueling origins behind the pavlova dessert. Unfortunately, the OED recently ruled that the pavlova was first made in New Zealand, but to honor my dad and my roots, I choose to make a pavlova.

Jake Fitzpatrick '22, Staff Writer
May 12, 2021

Honoring my Aussie roots by making a pavlova

