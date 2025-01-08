Start reading: you will thank me later

Caroline Zajac ’25 Spending time in local book shops can rejuvenate your love for reading.

The new stereotype label for the Gen Alpha kids is “i-Pad kid,” however that could not be further from who I was. My father, who is an English teacher here at Staples, fostered my love for reading; he made sure we took our monthly trip to Barnes and Nobles for new books to stock up on. However, when I got my first iPhone my addiction for reading slowly turned into doom scrolling.

While the phrase “i-Pad kid” never suited me, the phrase “screenager” sure did. My free time turned from flipping pages to scrolling on social media. My vocabulary became limited, and I wasn’t learning at the same pace I used to. My reading scores in school went from gifted to mediocre. Most of all, I felt worse; I had constant headaches and my mental health was negatively impacted. My once creative and inquisitive mind shifted into one of lethargy and laziness.

While I could never seem to switch this around in my days as an underclassmen, that changed when I grew older. Now that I’m 18 and a senior in high school, I’ve started to appreciate the art of literature again. I no longer value social media and screen time in the ways I used to.

“ Reading has relieved stress, sparked wonder, fueled creativity and reignited my motivation. This rediscovered habit has transformed my life, and it can do the same for you. — Caroline Zajac '25

With this shift in mindset came changes in my habits. For the new year of 2025, I will read 10 pages before bed instead of scrolling until the wee hours; I will have phone free mornings before school. I recently silenced my notifications, so I’m not pushed to procrastinate, while also encouraging self-reflection. Replacing bad habits with good ones has created a renewed incentive to read.

I can feel myself becoming more motivated to self-improve with each physical paper page I flip. Along with my small daily efforts, I chose courses this year that would push me to read. I’m taking AP English Literature, which encourages my reading habits to flourish. Now that there’s a constant push to read in my senior year, this will be a habit I can take with me to college next school year.

So, may this serve as a reminder to start picking up books and explore new genres. Each daily effort contributes to an eventual change for the better.