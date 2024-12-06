Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending

Rylie Cordella ’25 As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.

I can admit I have definitely fallen victim to Black Friday sales. The feeling of scoring a deal and the thought of saving money is enticing. However, the increasing amount of flashy sales, especially online over the recent years, has made Black Friday a day of prying on shoppers.

Black Friday U.S. online sales alone were up by 10.2% this year, at $10.8 billion according to Adobe Analytics. Black Friday’s shift online has significantly widened the range of sales, creating more opportunities for shoppers to be tempted to spend. These sales can overwhelm shoppers and distort what they think they actually need or want, promoting impulsive and extravagant purchases. Many people think they need to take advantage of the sales, but in reality you should try to not let the sales take advantage of you.

In the past I’ve ended up spending more than I would have normally, simply because the sales are designed to make you think you’re saving money. Black Friday sales encourage splurging because it seems like a now or never thing. In reality, the sales in more recent years have been less and less. Many items at their discounted Black Friday price are still expensive, ones you wouldn’t end up purchasing if it didn’t have the look of a flashy sale. A good rule of thumb is if you wouldn’t want an item and really consider buying it at its full price, then you don’t need it when it’s suddenly discounted.

Reflecting on this Black Friday, I definitely think I was more mindful about my choices this year. I used it as an opportunity to buy gifts for the upcoming holidays and to buy a few practical items for myself, ones I have known I’ve wanted for a while and would have bought anyway. Knowing the gift-giving season is coming up as well, it made it easier not to go on a full shopping spree for myself. For Black Fridays to come, I’ll continue to resist the temptation to overspend and be mindful about unnecessary purchases.