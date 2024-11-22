Game Changers: Caitlin Clark, Ilona Maher inspire next generation

Catilin Clark calculates her shot before taking it.

What do Caitlin Clark of the WNBA and Ilona Maher of Team USA Rugby have in common? They’re both breaking barriers and inspiring young girls to dream big in sports. From basketball courts to rugby pitches, these athletes are changing the game and showing that the future of women’s sports is unstoppable.

Clark has made history at every stage of her basketball career, from breaking records at Iowa College to becoming a standout player in the WNBA. In 2024, Clark has continued to prove time and time again that gender does not define your ability, but rather talent and determination do. On March 3, 2024 she became the NCAA’s all time leading scorer, surpassing Pete Maravich’s record of 3,667 points with 3,951 points, according to The NCAA.

Clark’s influence extends beyond her personal achievement, as she drove unprecedented fan engagement. During her college years, women’s Division 1 basketball attendance reached over 8 million during the 2022-23 season, breaking the previous record by almost 150,000. Since Clark was drafted to The Indiana Fever, ticket expenses have soared, with a 91% increase in price, reported WomansHealth.com.

Students like girls’ basketball co-captain Aviva Ross ’25 admire Clark for the advancements that she has made within her career, creating a future for girls and women in sports.

“I’ve always loved basketball, and as one of the captains and shooting guards for the Staples varsity team,” Ross ’25 said, “I look up to players like Caitlin to inspire me to keep growing as a leader and player.”

Like Clark, Ilona Maher has made significant strides not only in advancing women’s sports but also in enriching women’s lives. She empowers young girls on the pitch while inspiring them far beyond the sidelines.

Ilona Maher has cemented her place in history. A three time National Intercollegiate Rugby Association title winner and a recipient of the MA Sorenson Award winner, Maher is now a two time Olympian (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024) . At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she made history by leading the U.S. Rugby 7’s team won its first-ever gold medal since 1924, earning a bronze medal, as reported by Team USA.

“Being able to see her on and off the field, the different energy she has, has helped me to build who I am as a player,” Isabella Pirkl ’26 girls’ rugby player said.

This year, Maher took her skills beyond the rugby pitch, competing on “Dancing With The Stars.” Through her performances she continues to challenge social norms, using her platform to advocate for body positivity. Often criticized for her muscular build, Maher often expresses her journey to millions of young girls to embrace their strength. During her off season, Maher has achieved notable milestones, including being on the front cover of Sports Illustrated and has a 2024 Topps Olympian Collector card.

“Seeing [Maher] play and being so comfortable with who she is… that made me want to play rugby,” Amelia Guilmond ’28, girls’ rugby player said. “[She] gives me confidence playing sports that are predominantly male.”