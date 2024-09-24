Connecticut’s Matthew Torres medals in multiple Paralympics

Austin Heyer ’27 The Paralympics 2024 swimming events were held at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Being born with amniotic band syndrome, leg, hand and hearing deformities did not stop Connecticut native Matthew Torres from competing and medaling in both the 2020 and 2024 Paralympics. Torres began swimming at seven years old, where he tried out and made the Westport Weston YMCA swimming team.

Torres started his swimming journey in 2008. In addition to swimming at the YMCA, he attended Fairfield Prep and competed for their varsity swimming team. According to his Team USA bio, Torres had been dreaming about swimming at a high level since watching Michael Phelps in the 2008 Olympics.

“Sometimes I’ll be at practice and just start thinking about Tokyo and how I’m not that far away from my fellow competitors who are in medal contention,” Torres said to Amplitude magazine. “It motivates me, and I just try to push harder. It’s not unrealistic to think maybe I can get a silver or maybe even gold. It’s just about putting in the effort every day.”

Torres has competed in multiple Paralympics, finding success in each. In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics he won the bronze medal in the 400m Freestyle. This year at the Paralympics he won the bronze medal in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay. From the beginning of his swimming journey, Torres has been recognized for his work ethic and dedication..

“Matthew has a tremendous work ethic as well as exceptional skills,” Ellen Johnston, Water Rat Head Coach for the Westport Weston Family YMCA, said to YMCA news team. “His determination and passion for swimming has certainly paid off.”

Having a Connecticut native compete on a global stage like the Paralympics is a source of pride and inspiration to both the students and community. Declan Jandora ’27 was inspired by Torres’ resilience and success, especially since Torres was one out of 11 Connecticut born Olympians and Paralympians to compete in the games.

“I was doing my homework, and I noticed under his name it said Connecticut, and that made me watch it,” Jandora said. “It was really inspiring to see a person that has gone through so much be so successful in what he does.”