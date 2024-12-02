Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race

The Pequot Runners Thanksgiving Day Race attracts thousands of people, runners and non-runners, from all over the Southport area and beyond. 2024 marked the Pequot Runners 47th annual Thanksgiving Day 5 Mile Race and 2.6 Mile Walk. The event has become a tradition for many families in the area and is famous for making the Thanksgiving turkey taste that much better later in the day.

“The amount of families that participate every year is what makes the event so special,” race director Glen Colello said. “To see so many people show up to a community event on a holiday like Thanksgiving is why we love putting it on.”

Although hosting the Thanksgiving race and walk is the Pequot Runners Club’s claim to fame, it isn’t the only activity that the club hosts throughout the year. Beyond just putting together the race on Thanksgiving, the Pequot Runners Club is exactly what it sounds like: a runners club. Founded in 1975 by Packer Wilbur, the club meets to run twice a week, once on Thursday evening and once on Sunday morning.

“Usually between 30 and 50 people come each Sunday morning,” club Executive Director David Butt said. “The friendship and camaraderie within the group is what makes it so special.”

The club’s funding primarily comes from the Thanksgiving Day Race, which alone has raised over $1.1 million for the organization. Using this money, the Pequot Runners Club donates approximately a third to the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club and another third to scholarships for students at Staples.

“ “The friendship and camaraderie within the group is what makes it so special.” — Executive Director David Butt

“We use the money we make to help the surrounding community in any way we can,” long-time club member Peter Donovan said. “That’s just one of the many things that make the Pequot Runners Club so special.”