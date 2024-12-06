Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot

Alice Frascella ’25 Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot

At 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning there was heavy rain and bad conditions, but that didn’t stop over 2,000 people from gathering for the 47th annual Turkey Trot which is run by the Pequot Runners Association. Supporters gathered in coats and umbrellas as they waited by the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club in Southport, Connecticut for the start. The run was 5 miles long and the walk was 2.5. This run helps Pequot donate funds to The Wakeman Boys and Girls Club, Caroline House, Junior Achievement, Westport EMS and the Pequot Library.

“It was a little tough with the rain, but I’m glad I pushed through,” Skye Selva ’26 said. “I think the rain was motivational but my feet are wet and a little bit cold which was the main challenge- but you know what that adds to the experience of the Thanksgiving spirit.”

Although the rain was heavy, it didn’t stop the many runners from crossing the finish line and continuing the tradition of participating in this event each Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been running this race since probably fifth grade, so this a tradition for me and I love keeping the tradition alive,” Selva said.

Others found the rain challenging as well but still found they had a good experience.

“It was fun but gross because it was raining,” Mina Leon ’26 said. “I’ve r “ I don’t know what [place] I got but I had fun — Daniel Arava ’26 un here for three years and this was the first time it’s rained but I had a great time.”

Many runners spend their Thanksgiving morning with family and friends embracing the race’s feeling of community and support.

“The race was fantastic. As a 65 year old, you know, I didn’t do slower than last year,” Jim Carter said after completing his sixth annual race.

Although another aspect of this event is the competitiveness, many were simply completing the run and having a good time.

“I don’t know what [place] I got but I had fun,” Daniel Arava ’26 said. “I like that [the race is on] Thanksgiving so you can go spend time with your family and friends after. It’s a fun time.”