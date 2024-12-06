Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead

William Enquist ’26 Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.

The 2024 presidential election resulted in a landslide electoral victory for Donald Trump, who is now set to return to the White House in January. With 312 electoral votes and a decisive sweep of all seven swing states, Trump’s win has been described by some as a “mandate” for his policy agenda. But beyond the headlines and soundbites lies a complex set of policies that I think could have serious consequences for the United States.

Trump’s focus on the economy was undoubtedly central to his victory. With only 23% of Americans rating the economy as “excellent or good” and 81% identifying it as a “very important” voting issue according to the Pew Research Center. The question still remains: how will Trump deliver on his promises of a revitalized economy?

In regards to the national economy, President Trump has touted tariffs–taxes paid by importers on internationally sourced products–as his primary method of strengthening the U.S. economy. In 2018, Trump pursued a similar policy imposing 20% tariffs on select products from China. By contrast, Trump’s new tariff plan involves a universal 20% tariff on all foreign goods in combination with a 60% tariff on all Chinese goods according to Business Insider.

Despite Trump’s confidence in massive tariff hikes, some have raised concerns that his plan could potentially drive up the cost of living.

“The textbook says on tariffs that [they’re] overwhelmingly paid for by the consumer. So that means the cost of all goods that we’d be importing are going to be drastically higher,” economics teacher Robert Shamberg said. “[Trump’s tariff policy] would hurt consumers, it would stall the economy, perhaps even trigger a recession and push prices up for goods.”

A potential increase in the cost of goods and services as a result of tariffs could exacerbate the already extremely high cost of living that has yet to decline since the pandemic. The Consumer Price Index, an aggregate measurement of the cost of essential items such as groceries and gasoline, rose by 22% between January 2019 and January 2024.

Another central policy for the Trump administration is immigration, specifically the status of the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the United States. Trump has pledged to carry out the “largest mass deportation in U.S. history” with the goal to significantly reduce the current undocumented population during his term. Due to the large-scale nature of a mass deportation initiative, there could be hefty costs for the government to carry out the plan.

“It’s estimated by outsiders that it’s in the billions of dollars a month to actually put this agenda forward […] and that money would have to come from somewhere,” Shamberg said. “The American people did speak pretty profoundly that [immigration is] one of the policies they really want […] so he does have the mandate from voters to actually push that agenda.”

Several Governors and Attorney Generals in Democratic states have begun preparations to counter Trump’s deportation plans foreshadowing potentially tenuous relationships between the Trump administration and Democratic states.

“It’s going to be an incredibly messy program,” Shamberg said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of blue states, getting a lot more immigrants that might not have genuine right to be in the country legally, have some issues with the federal government; we might see a bit of a constitutional crisis play out.”

While supporters argue that Trump’s victory signifies a clear mandate to implement his agenda, mandates do not absolve a leader from the consequences of their policies. Trump’s economic and immigration strategies may appeal to those seeking immediate action, but they risk long-term instability, increased costs for American families, and heightened political discord.

Ultimately, Trump’s return to the White House marks a pivotal moment for the nation. His policies will be tested not only by their ability to deliver results but also by their capacity to unite a deeply divided country. Whether this victory is a turning point or a prelude to greater challenges remains to be seen.