Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead

A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store 'Smash-and-Grab' robbery
Riko's Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport's Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko's Pizza now open!
Alert translated from French to English sharing neighborhoods unsafe to go to in Haiti. These are updated every day, additional communication is done through community group chats to alert if an area is safe or not. Photo contributed by anonymous Haitian resident
Violence in Haiti causes new flight bans for the holiday season
Making waves! The students of the Westport Swim Club pose before a 'candy' meet. Each swimmer gets a piece of candy after each race, regardless of their placement or time.
Westport Swim Club at risk of closing over scheduling conflict
The new spanish film class projects into the students future, as its potential rises.
Staples expands curriculum with Advanced forensics, Spanish Film Studies and accelerated math
As Black Friday sales expand, it's important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris' Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it's not immune to criticism.
Harris' Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O'Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
"The Westport Show," produced by Amy Palmer, is coming soon and will spotlight the incredible local businesses, talent, and people that make Westport unique.
Small town, big stories: Amy Palmer's new series celebrates Westport's unseen talents
The tree of "tree-mendous" gratitude has been created in the library and is filled with leaves containing things that students value and are thankful for. The leaves were made during connection classes as a way to reflect on gratitude.
Giving thanks: simple ways to show appreciation this holiday season
The Westport Library Book Sale, started 25 years ago, raises money for the Westport Library. In the 2023-24 fiscal year they were able to raise $70,000. The Westport Book Shop, created five years ago, further supports the library's mission by raising essential funds and providing employment opportunities for individuals with differing abilities.
More than just books: Westport Library Book Sale impacts community
Trump's economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump's win and the looming challenges ahead
These are the best essentials of the season!
The top dishes for the Thanksgiving season
A flu shot reduces illness, prevents spread, and protects your community.
Get your flu shot: A simple step to save lives
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bring life to the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, on screen.
'Wicked' set to fly in theaters: A Broadway classic brought to the big screen
Cast of "Elf: the Musical" finish out the show on the production's opening night, Nov. 15.
Players' fall show of 'Elf: the Musical' brings the Christmas spirit to Staples early
The girls' squash team's media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls' soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls' soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls' soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls' soccer first loss of season
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of "Elf the Musical." From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf's whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls' Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women's empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger '23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz '25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Trump's win and the looming challenges ahead

Will Enquist '26, Paper EditorDecember 6, 2024
William Enquist '26
Trump's economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.

The 2024 presidential election resulted in a landslide electoral victory for Donald Trump, who is now set to return to the White House in January. With 312 electoral votes and a decisive sweep of all seven swing states, Trump’s win has been described by some as a “mandate” for his policy agenda. But beyond the headlines and soundbites lies a complex set of policies that I think could have serious consequences for the United States. 

Trump’s focus on the economy was undoubtedly central to his victory. With only 23% of Americans rating the economy as “excellent or good” and 81% identifying it as a “very important” voting issue according to the Pew Research Center. The question still remains: how will Trump deliver on his promises of a revitalized economy? 

In regards to the national economy, President Trump has touted tariffs–taxes paid by importers on internationally sourced products–as his primary method of strengthening the U.S. economy. In 2018, Trump pursued a similar policy imposing 20% tariffs on select products from China. By contrast, Trump’s new tariff plan involves a universal 20% tariff on all foreign goods in combination with a 60% tariff on all Chinese goods according to Business Insider

Despite Trump’s confidence in massive tariff hikes, some have raised concerns that his plan could potentially drive up the cost of living.

“The textbook says on tariffs that [they’re] overwhelmingly paid for by the consumer. So that means the cost of all goods that we’d be importing are going to be drastically higher,” economics teacher Robert Shamberg said. “[Trump’s tariff policy] would hurt consumers, it would stall the economy, perhaps even trigger a recession and push prices up for goods.” 

A potential increase in the cost of goods and services as a result of tariffs could exacerbate the already extremely high cost of living that has yet to decline since the pandemic. The Consumer Price Index, an aggregate measurement of the cost of essential items such as groceries and gasoline, rose by 22% between January 2019 and January 2024.

Another central policy for the Trump administration is immigration, specifically the status of the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the United States. Trump has pledged to carry out the “largest mass deportation in U.S. history” with the goal to significantly reduce the current undocumented population during his term. Due to the large-scale nature of a mass deportation initiative, there could be hefty costs for the government to carry out the plan. 

“It’s estimated by outsiders that it’s in the billions of dollars a month to actually put this agenda forward […] and that money would have to come from somewhere,” Shamberg said. “The American people did speak pretty profoundly that [immigration is] one of the policies they really want […] so he does have the mandate from voters to actually push that agenda.” 

Several Governors and Attorney Generals in Democratic states have begun preparations to counter Trump’s deportation plans foreshadowing potentially tenuous relationships between the Trump administration and Democratic states. 

“It’s going to be an incredibly messy program,” Shamberg said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of blue states, getting a lot more immigrants that might not have genuine right to be in the country legally, have some issues with the federal government; we might see a bit of a constitutional crisis play out.”

While supporters argue that Trump’s victory signifies a clear mandate to implement his agenda,  mandates do not absolve a leader from the consequences of their policies. Trump’s economic and immigration strategies may appeal to those seeking immediate action, but they risk long-term instability, increased costs for American families, and heightened political discord.  

Ultimately, Trump’s return to the White House marks a pivotal moment for the nation. His policies will be tested not only by their ability to deliver results but also by their capacity to unite a deeply divided country. Whether this victory is a turning point or a prelude to greater challenges remains to be seen.


Will Enquist '26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Will Enquist '26 spends all his free time consumed by sports. "In my free time I like to play lacrosse, go to the gym and watch football," Enqusit said. Thus, it would only be natural for him to look forward to writing about sports.   "I am thinking I want to write many sports articles this year," Enquist said. "If I have that opportunity I will be very happy." Enquist has always been interested in journalism, but it was his sister who pushed him to join this class.  "My sister did Inklings before me," he explained, "and said how I had to take it."