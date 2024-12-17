Early holiday marketing is sweeping everyone into the holiday takeover

Malena Tortorella ’27 Many stores line their shelves with holiday attractions that people may be intrigued to buy, such as stockings and wreaths.

You step into your favorite store, ready to grab a few items that you have been wanting to pick up. It’s early November, and you’ve already made a list—some shampoo, a new jacket, maybe even a nice candle. But as soon as you walk through the door, you’re hit with a wave of cinnamon and pine, flashy ornaments stocked high on shelves, rows and rows of fluffy stockings and red and white wreaths lining the walls.

Suddenly, the seemingly simple list doesn’t seem so simple. You’re drawn to the glistening snow globes, random holiday-themed soap dispensers and even the ugly sweaters. It’s almost as if you’re transported forward a month, and the holidays have just started—except you haven’t, and they didn’t.

We’ve all experienced that feeling when stores start marketing for the holidays much earlier than expected—sometimes even before the first signs of winter. Every corner of the store is just screaming “holiday cheer” as the holiday music gets you into the holiday mood. However, although some might embrace this, for many it may feel like the slow ease and joy of the season is being stripped.

“[Early holiday marketing] takes away the holiday spirit; a lot of people can be worried about purchasing things versus enjoying what they already have,” Azita Vazhayil ’28 said.

Although it can be stressful to feel rushed into the holiday season, it proves to be beneficial to businesses who are looking to capitalize on shoppers before the gift-giving seasonal frenzy begins. According to Pravin Chandan, a marketing expert with over twenty years of experience, starting marketing efforts early creates a sense of excitement and gives valuable feedback on market trends and customer preferences.

Early holiday marketing can also be beneficial to those who need time to carefully select important gifts, or people who like getting in the holiday spirit and decorating early. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, getting a head start on your holiday sale plans several months in advance can ensure you’re prepared to make the most of the upcoming shopping season.

For some, the early onset of holiday cheer is something to look forward to, bringing a sense of joy and excitement as the season approaches.

“It lifts my spirits because Christmas is one of my favorite holidays,” Josie Caricato ’27 said. “I like to see the Christmas decorations in the store, and listen to the Christmas music in the months leading up to it.”