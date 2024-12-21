Girls’ basketball hires new coach

Join the discussion.

Graphic of Santa waving with a big pile of presents behind him to give out.
Where to Visit Santa Claus Near Westport This Year
Spotify brings the gift of Spotify Wrapped to users this Christmas season.
Spotify Wrapped arrives, inciting mixed reviews from Staples’ students
About 10 toys were taken from the toy drive bins around school, intended to be donated to the Lighthouse program.
Santa’s little grinches: gifts taken out of toy drive donation boxes
A second suspect was arrested for a smash-and-grab robbery at Lux, Bond & Green
Second suspect arrested in store ‘Smash-and-Grab’ robbery
Riko’s Pizza brings its famous thin crust and hot oil pies to Westport’s Saugatuck neighborhood at 60 Charles Street—a slice of Stamford now closer to home!
Slicing into Westport: Riko’s Pizza now open!
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Block Blast, in action, captures screens and students’ attention at Staples High School
Block Blast takes over Staples High School
Traditional winter holiday symbols.
December around the globe: students with connections to foreign countries share unique holiday traditions
Rei Seltzer ’26 (right) and Kaya Halpert ’27 (left) attend SLOBS election day sticker handout.
Students under 18 participate in 2024 Presidential election
Over a thousand runners gather for the 47th Annual Turkey Trot
Rain or Shine: Pequot Runners host 47th annual Turkey Trot
Molly O’Shea, VC investor and founder of Sourcery, interviewed innovators Dylan Diamond, Max Hammer, Jack Sharkey and Josh Karol on their success.
Startup innovators speak at Westport Library
Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.
From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
Many stores line their shelves with holiday attractions that people may be intrigued to buy, such as stockings and wreaths.
Early holiday marketing is sweeping everyone into the holiday takeover
The long debate of Silver vs. Gold has often led to a victory for gold. This has caused many stores to stop selling silver jewelry.
Silver overlooked: the struggle for stylish, affordable jewelry
Flippers’ lemon ricotta pancakes located in Soho, NYC are a must try.
It’s time for Staples to put pancakes on the menu, permanently 
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
Pequot Runners Club: Beyond the Thanksgiving Day Race
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Avni Krishna ’27, Paper editorDecember 21, 2024
Avni Krishna ’27
With women’s basketball icons like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese making headlines for pushing the boundaries of women’s sports, there is often one person these athletes thank for their successes: their coach. Coaches contribute greatly to both team and individual success, and the Staples girls’ basketball team has just hired a new one. Newly-appointed head coach Tommy Sparks will kick off his career as a Wrecker this season.

Tommy Sparks stepped into the role as the new girls’ basketball coach after Paco Fabian stepped down after ten years. With Sparks’ experience as the head girls’ varsity coach at Immaculate High School (2019-2022), the assistant boys varsity coach at Notre Dame of Fairfield (2015-2019) and over 15 years of of coaching players in Westport, Sparks was no stranger to the talent and spirit of the Wreckers.

“Joining the Wreckers’ environment has been great. Everyone is very supportive and motivating towards each other. It is great to see students, parents and staff working together in such a positive way,” Coach Sparks said. “There is a great sense of unity here.”

Through Sparks’ first season as the girls’ basketball coach, he hopes to bring out the potential of all the players with his fresh coaching style in order to encourage the best possible performance.

“I hope we come together as a team and recognize our ability. We have a good mix of talent. It will be fun to unlock everything. Our goals are to get better and learn every day. If we do that, the wins and additional accolades will come” Sparks said, “I hope I bring a fun, energetic environment and that the team fully embraces the fact that competition is fun. It pays dividends within developing character for the future. Ultimately, I want the team to learn things that translate on and off the court.”

Aviva Ross ’25, captain of the girls’ basketball program holds an optimistic view on the change in coach and the coming season.

“I think the changing of coaches was needed and a very big improvement to our program and team. I’m glad to have these coaches for my final year in this program at Staples,” Ross said. “Not only are they great coaches, they’re great people to talk to and are there for us when we need them.”

As the varsity captain and having experienced both the past and present coach, Ross had nothing but positive things to say about Sparks.

“He’s very experienced and brings a lot of  knowledge and energy to the team, so I know he is going to push us to be better players and teammates,” Ross said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can improve, not just with our individual skills, but also our teamwork.”

Catilin Clark calculates her shot before taking it.
Game Changers: Caitlin Clark, Ilona Maher inspire next generation
The Yankees and Dodgers matchup will mark the 12th World Series between the teams. It has been 43 years since they last met for a championship.
Yankees, Dodgers renew rivalry in highly anticipated World Series
At Staples girls’ lacrosse Election Day clinic, everyone puts their sticks in the middle to end the clinic with a “one, two, three, Westport!”
Athletic teams hold Election Day clinics for young players
Players from the field hockey team pose for a photo after their victory against Darien, winning 5-2.
Field hockey defeats rival Darien 5-2
The varsity girls’ field hockey huddles up before a regular season matchup against Norwalk on Oct. 9. The team prevailed with a final score of 4-0.
More than a win: Staples’ success in sports prompts ripple effect
Anthony Armentano ’25 combined with Kody Goldman ’25 for 254 rushing yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples football holds off Maloney, furthers win streak