Girls’ basketball hires new coach

Avni Krishna ’27 The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.

With women’s basketball icons like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese making headlines for pushing the boundaries of women’s sports, there is often one person these athletes thank for their successes: their coach. Coaches contribute greatly to both team and individual success, and the Staples girls’ basketball team has just hired a new one. Newly-appointed head coach Tommy Sparks will kick off his career as a Wrecker this season.

Tommy Sparks stepped into the role as the new girls’ basketball coach after Paco Fabian stepped down after ten years. With Sparks’ experience as the head girls’ varsity coach at Immaculate High School (2019-2022), the assistant boys varsity coach at Notre Dame of Fairfield (2015-2019) and over 15 years of of coaching players in Westport, Sparks was no stranger to the talent and spirit of the Wreckers.

“ Our goals are to get better and learn every day. If we do that, the wins and additional accolades will come. — Coach Tommy Sparks

“Joining the Wreckers’ environment has been great. Everyone is very supportive and motivating towards each other. It is great to see students, parents and staff working together in such a positive way,” Coach Sparks said. “There is a great sense of unity here.”

Through Sparks’ first season as the girls’ basketball coach, he hopes to bring out the potential of all the players with his fresh coaching style in order to encourage the best possible performance.

“I hope we come together as a team and recognize our ability. We have a good mix of talent. It will be fun to unlock everything. Our goals are to get better and learn every day. If we do that, the wins and additional accolades will come” Sparks said, “I hope I bring a fun, energetic environment and that the team fully embraces the fact that competition is fun. It pays dividends within developing character for the future. Ultimately, I want the team to learn things that translate on and off the court.”

Aviva Ross ’25, captain of the girls’ basketball program holds an optimistic view on the change in coach and the coming season.

“I think the changing of coaches was needed and a very big improvement to our program and team. I’m glad to have these coaches for my final year in this program at Staples,” Ross said. “Not only are they great coaches, they’re great people to talk to and are there for us when we need them.”

As the varsity captain and having experienced both the past and present coach, Ross had nothing but positive things to say about Sparks.

“He’s very experienced and brings a lot of knowledge and energy to the team, so I know he is going to push us to be better players and teammates,” Ross said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can improve, not just with our individual skills, but also our teamwork.”