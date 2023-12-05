A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead

Web Opinions Editor Jack Robinson ’26 has always loved cats. He currently has two cats, but that is not enough for him. A self-designated crazy cat person, cats have been with him his entire life.

“I got my first cat at zero,” Robinson said. “They were just there.”

Outside of spending time with his orange and gray cats, Robinson writes and edits pieces for Inklings. As a lover of writing, especially journalism, he was excited to join Inklings, and see where it could lead him.

“[Journalism],” he said, “is something I might want to pursue in my adult life.”