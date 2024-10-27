The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line

Taste testing, twirling and traveling are three things Arts Web Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 enjoys doing in her free time. She incorporates these activities into her writing, which brings her joy to journalism.

“I enjoy writing food reviews because I love trying new things, especially food from different cultures which is also one of my favorite parts of traveling,” Jacobs said.

Her love for journalism comes from wanting to inform readers of current events to create a more knowledgeable public.

“It's really important for the world to have good journalists,” Jacobs said. “It keeps news exciting.”